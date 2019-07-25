Power supply partially restored in Pasighat

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, Jul 24: Electricity supply has been partially restored in Pasighat and adjoining areas of East Siang district on Tuesday night.

About 3 mw electricity is being supplied from the Aalo Power Grid sub-station to Pasighat through the old 33 kv transmission line. It will meet 60 percent of the total power requirement of the area, said Assistant Engineer (E) Komkar Taso.

The total power requirement of Pasighat and its adjoining areas is 7.5 mw.

The Power department has re-energized the old transmission line after a 132 kv power transmission line tower collapsed in East Siang district’s Babuk village on 17 July due to landslides, snapping power supply to at least five districts.

Power department officials said it would take them at not less than a month to repair the collapsed tower line and restore the power supply through it.

Meanwhile, the East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday to take stock of the power scenario and progress of comprehensive scheme in the district on Tuesday.

The DC in her address also stressed on all-out efforts by all for augmentation of power supply from all sources to meet the power requirements of Pasighat and East Siang district as a whole.

She also sought timely progress report from the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) and directed to complete remaining re-assessment of compensation through proper coordination with district administration and line departments.

Attending the meeting, local MLA Kaling Moyong highlighted the power woes faced by the citizens and asked to complete, within this year, the works on substations and transmission lines under comprehensive scheme undertaken by the PGCIL in the district, so that the district gets adequate and reliable power supply and meets up with the growing power demand in the future.

He appreciated the efforts of the power department in the restoration works after the snapping of power supply and the alternative arrangement made.

“As an upcoming Smart City, many upcoming projects, power supply is a major need for any developmental activities,” he added.

PGCIL DGM B Taye briefed on the progress of works, which are in advanced stage and expected to be completed this year. He apprised on the issues faced on the right of way, forest clearance, etc.

SE (Transmission) TK Tara and SE, Pasighat Electrical Circle, Duyu Tacho also briefed on the power scenario and the status of restoration works at the collapsed site of the 132 Kv line, “which may take some more time.”

Alternative arrangement for power supply through the existing 33 Kv line has been made, they informed. (With DIPRO inputs)