Taki seeks special assistance for Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Jul 24: State Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, AHV and Fisheries, Tage Taki has called on Union Minister of State for DONER Dr Jitendra Singh here on Monday last, and sought special assistance for Arunachal in his concerned departments.

These included establishment of Mithun rearing & research center in Arunachal Pradesh, besides improvement and upgrade of piggery farms, establishment of veterinary hospital in five districts of Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap.

Taki also requested for review of cost norms and relaxation of operational guidelines for North Eastern states considering the geographical condition and economic status of the people in NE states.

He also met Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameshwar Teli and discussed regarding the feasibility of opening up of small food processing units in Arunachal Pradesh for orange and pine apple.

The Union minister on his part supported the idea of organizing the Dambuk Orange Festival in a grand way to attract international buyers, adventurers and tourists.

The Food Processing Ministry has also agreed to assist the state in organizing road shows in the state capital.

Taki also called on Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and highlighted the potential of Arunachal Pradesh in agriculture, livestock, horticulture and fisheries sectors.

He made special mention of the kiwi, orange and large cardamom production in the state. For further development of the sectors, Taki sought special package and assistance from central government toward market linkage in order to avoid middlemen for remunerative price to the growers.

Taki also called on Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, who has assured to give more thrust to Animal Husbandry and Livestock sectors for economic development of the state.