ICMR meet state officials on vector-borne diseases

PASIGHAT, Jul 24: A team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Dibrugarh, comprising senior scientist Dr Siraj A Khan, an entomologist, insect collectors and technician, arrived at Pasighat in East Siang district to assess the prevalence of vector-borne diseases.

State Epidemiologist Dr Lopsang Jhampa also visited Pasighat to discuss with health authorities of the district on the health scenario.

The visiting team also held a meeting at the conference hall of the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here on Tuesday last to discuss on the health scenario of vector-borne viral diseases including dengue, Japanese Encephalitis and scrub typhus, etc.

The meeting also highlighted on data collection and its importance. It was suggested to follow certain protocols to be followed while testing for Japanese Encephalitis. The need to regularize the sale of vaccines and vaccination by drug retailers, including maintaining cold chain was also emphasized.

ICMR Senior Scientist, Dr Siraj A Khan made a power point presentation on vector-borne diseases and explained that Japanese Encephalitis disease is endemic in South East Asian countries, including India. Various aspects of Japanese Encephalitis, its mode of transmission, endemicity etc were exhaustively discussed.

Pasighat’s Joint Director of Health Services (T&R) Dr D Raina, District Medical Officer Dr Kaling Dai, District Surveillance Officer (IDSP) Dr Tarik Talom and DVBDCPO Dr Keni Lego were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)