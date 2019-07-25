Performance of STS reviewed; minister assures to renovate building infrastructure

ITANAGAR, Jul 24: State Transport Minister Nakap Nalo has assured the Transport department to renovate the old and dilapidated state transport service stations in phases.

Addressing the officers at the general review meeting of the performance of the Transport department, the minister also directed Transport General Manager Abu Tayeng to submit a proposal to look into the acute shortage of drivers and technical manpower for consideration of the government.

The minister, who had visited the flood-affected ISBT, informed, ‘the CM has been briefed and positive steps would be initiated immediately.’

He called upon the transport staff to put in concerted efforts to improve the revenue as well as service delivery of the department.

‘E-initiatives in ticketing, MIS and GPS tracking is the need of the hour’, the minister said and asked the GM to take it up on mission mode.

Transport secretary Dani Sulu, in his address, appreciated the staff and officers of the transport department for their laudable performance and advised them to continue their work with missionary zeal.

Earlier, Tayeng lauded the present state government for procurement of modern transport buses and smaller vehicles with allocation of Rs 10 crores in this year’s budget.

It was informed in the review meeting that the department had achieved a revenue collection of 104 percent plus during 2018-19.

It was also reported that all other performance parameters like EPKM, fleet utilisation, fuel efficiency average and occupancy showed a marked improvement from previous years.