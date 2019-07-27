3 circles in Kra Daadi severely affected by monsoon

PALIN, Jul 26: Incessant rains since June have wreaked havoc in Gangte, Tarak Lengdi and Chambang circles of Kra Daadi district.

Gangte and Tarak Lengdi CO (in-charge) Gumku Tako in his flood damage report to the deputy commissioner said all the roads of the three circles have been cut off, and that damages have been caused to agriculture and horticulture fields, besides MIC channels at various points, due to massive landslides.

The CO appealed to the DC to sanction immediate fund to the aggrieved farmers as relief, and issue instructions for renovation of the MIC channels.