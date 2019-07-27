ITANAGAR, Jul 26: The Arunachal Pradesh Arm Sports Association (APSA) has selected 40 arm wrestlers, including 14 women, and four officials for the 38th National Arm Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to be held at Gyalshing, Sikkim, from 28 to 31 July.
The team will be leaving here for Sikkim on 27 July.
State team for nat’l arm wrestling c’ship
