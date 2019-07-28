Students, docs organize prog on JE

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 27: The All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union conducted a two-day awareness programme on Japanese encephalitis (JE) at various schools of the district, in association with the district hospital here.

During the programme, doctors from the district hospital briefed the students on the precautionary measures to be taken to control JE.

The students were also advised to keep their surroundings clean and hygienic, and to avoid consuming pork.

The programme was conducted with the aim of making the student community initiate preventive measures against JE.