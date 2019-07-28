MLA calls for coordination, transparency

KAMBA, Jul 27: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak urged government departments in his assembly constituency to “imbibe CCTI – coordination, cooperation, transparency and implementation.”

The MLA, who convened a meeting with administrative officers, HoDs and others here in West Siang district on Saturday, advocated imbibing work culture, “so that the delivery of public service is not affected in any way.”

Karbak also held separate sittings with the heads of various departments, and reviewed the ongoing and proposed projects under both centrally and state sponsored schemes.

He emphasized on ensuring early completion of pending projects in the constituency. “No individual schemes should be encouraged or taken up,” he said, adding that such practice would “no longer be tolerated.”

Presentations on all the ongoing PMGSY projects were made, and the Aalo RWD division EE was directed to initiate strong action against contractors who have failed to complete their projects even after the completion of the timeframe.

The officers also presented review and assessment reports on the damages caused by the recent rains and flashfloods. Karbak instructed the department concerned to “immediately clear blockages and landslides in all the circles of the constituency.”

Earlier, the MLA asked the ADCs of Kamba and Yomcha, the Liromoba EAC and the Darak CO to “physically visit all the flood and landslide affected areas and submit the report along with photographs, so that it could be taken up with the authorities for further perusal.”

Later in the day, Karbak, accompanied by officials of the PHE&WS department, took stock of the ongoing water treatment plant (WTP) construction site. The WTP is designed to meet the water supply needs of Kamba township. (PRO)