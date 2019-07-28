Taki seeks investment in livestock, fisheries

NEW DELHI, Jul 27: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Tage Taki has sought investment in the livestock and fisheries sectors in the state for doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.

He said this while addressing an event on the theme ‘Emerging challenges to veterinary profession’, organized here by the Indian Veterinary Association on Friday.

Taki suggested that livestock feed, which forms a bulk of the investment in livestock farming, has to be manufactured within the home state to reduce their cost. He also drew the attention of the veterinary professionals to the issue of livestock health, which has a direct bearing on human health.

Commonwealth Veterinary Association president Dr Peter Thornbar also attended the event, which saw the participation officials and ministers from 28 state associations.