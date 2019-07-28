Strategies chalked out to strengthen workers’ board

ITANAGAR, Jul 27: Various strategies were discussed to strengthen the functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) during a meeting of the leaders of various labour and trade unions, convened by APB&OCWWB Chairman Jalley Sonam here on Saturday.

In his address, Sonam called for “increasing benefits like housing loans, death and education benefits for children of the workers, maternity leave,” etc.

Emphasizing on providing facilities to ensure better living for the workers, Sonam said “the board is targeting to provide insurance to more than 40000 registered workers from 2019 onwards.”

He said the board had passed a proposal for housing loans for workers, but that it was “discontinued due to some reason.”

Labour Commissioner Ojing Darang provided details of several measures taken by the board for the welfare of the workers.

APB&OCWWB OSD Ashok Sonam spoke on the need for “cooperation between the registration officers and the board for successful implementation of any welfare scheme for the workers.”

All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation president Dobing Sonam raised the issue of inclusion of transportation workers in the board. He also advocated establishing a “motor transport welfare board” by the government to provide fund for the welfare of motor transport workers.