DC, DFO taking science classes

KAMBA, Jul 28: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan, DFO Abhinav Kumar and DFWO Dr Tomar Kamki have begun taking science, maths and biology classes at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here from 27 July.

The DC and the DFO, along with other available resource persons with science background, have been taking classes for science stream students for the last few months, whenever they are free on Saturdays, at the GHSS’ in Aalo and Kamba.

The effort is a step towards encouraging students to inculcate a scientific temperament, and to fill up the vacancies of science teachers in the schools.

District Planning Officer Marjum Karga and motivational trainer of the Kamba DIET, Gemar Karga, are providing the logistic support. (DIPRO)