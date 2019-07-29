Namsai gets legal aid clinic

NAMSAI, Jul 28: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Saturday established a legal aid clinic in the mini-secretariat complex here in Namsai district.

Supported by the union justice department under the Access to Justice for NE and J&K Project, such clinics provide legal aid and assistance to all sections of the society, particularly in districts where people are less aware of such schemes mandated by the constitution.

The clinic here was inaugurated by APSLSA Member Secretary Budi Habung in the presence of DC Tapasya Raghav, SP Ankit Singh, JMFC Narang Laji, Namsai CO Ligang Ampi, members of the Namsai Bar Association, representatives of the Namsai APWWS branch and NGOs, and others.

Habung said the clinic would provide free legal aid and services to the poor and the needy who cannot afford to engage advocates on their own due to economic and other liabilities.

He provided information on the services offered, the roles and responsibilities of the legal services authority, the working of legal aid clinics, etc.

The SP in his address assured to extend all cooperation to the legal services authority in creating awareness among the people about their rights and entitlements, and against vices like drugs.

Speaking on behalf of the administration, the CO, Ampi, said legal awareness programmes should be organised for the villagers and GBs to inform them about the existence of legal aid clinics and availability of free legal services.

JMFC Narang Laji and legal aid counsel Sanjib Baruah also spoke.

Later, Habung briefed legal aid counsels and paralegal volunteers on their functions and roles. The APSLSA has established 24 legal aid clinics in different districts under various schemes.