MLA visits flood-affected areas

KAMBA, Jul 28: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak visited flood-affected Karga and Peri villages in West Siang district on Sunday, where he was informed by the villagers of the severe soil erosion in the two areas.

At Karga, the MLA was informed that the Hiru river has caused severe erosion of the road leading to the village and is threatening the WRC fields along the road, besides numerous government establishments located downstream.

Joined by Kamba ADC Gobi Nyigyor, the Kamba OC and officials of the PWD and the WRD, the MLA informed that construction of a CC road up to Karga, from the existing Aalo-Tato BRTF road, would be taken up very soon.

Karga has no motorable road, and flashfloods have caused extensive damages to the existing roads.

The MLA instructed the WRD officials to prepare comprehensive flood control measures for protecting land and other immovable properties in Karga.

Later in the day, the team visited Mikbu area of Peri village, where they came across similar threats posed by the Yomgo river along its course. The locals spoke about the recurring flood and soil erosion problem.

The MLA sanctioned some amount of money for initiating temporary flood control measures, and instructed the WRD officials to start the work at the earliest.

Taking note of the drinking water problems in the village, the MLA sanctioned Rs 5 lakhs to replace the water pipes damaged by floods.

A team from the health department, comprising Drs Jarkar Kayi, Bito Yomgam and Pemin Kamki were also part of the official visit. Dr Kayi disseminated information about Japanese encephalitis to the villagers. (PRO)