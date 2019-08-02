GoAP initiating new planning process: Mein

WAKRO, Aug 1: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the present government is doing way with “the parachuting of schemes, which was on a top-down method and mostly involved individual projects,” by initiating a policy of planning in which schemes and projects are processed by the district level committees.

Mein was speaking during his visit here in Lohit district on Thursday. Wakro is one of the two administrative circles of the Chowkham assembly constituency which Mein now represents.

The DCM interacted with the people during a meeting at the general ground here, and sought to know about their issues and needs.

At least four public memorandums were submitted to him, while several others were submitted by individuals.

Mein said “drastic changes have been witnessed in recent times, particularly in road communication,” adding that the government was committed to bring more such development in the near future.

Responding to some of the important points submitted in the memorandums, Mein assured to look into them “through proper planning and prioritization.”

He commended the popularity and rising success of the concept of homestays in Wakro circle, and advised others to emulate the successful homestay entrepreneurs.

Earlier, DC Prince Dhawan and officers of various departments made PowerPoint presentations on the circle’s budget proposals for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Mein released a CD on ‘Homestays of Wakro circle’ prepared by the DC and the district tourism officer. The DCM also inaugurated the office of the Wakro Women Welfare Society (WWWS), and lauded its members for “bringing transformational change in the society.”

The WWWS was founded in 1997. (DCMO)