Minor dead, one injured in electrocution; union seeks compensation

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: A minor boy, Komnya Ori, died when he came into contact with a snapped stay wire from an electric pole which had fallen onto the main road in Yigi Kaum village (in West Siang district), while another minor, Kirto Ori, who also came in contact with the wire, sustained serious injuries, on 30 July.

Claiming that negligence on the part of the electrical department resulted in the death of the boy and serious injury to the other, the West Siang District Students’ Union has asked the authority concerned to provide immediate compensation of Rs 20 lakhs to the families of the deceased and the injured.

In a press release, the union on Thursday demanded “immediate arrest and suspension of the erring officials involved in the incident,” besides providing regular government jobs to the next of kin of the deceased.

The union also demanded that the department properly maintain the power lines from Pobdi village to Yigi Kaum village.