[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Aug 1: Hundreds of residents here in Changlang district staged a candlelight march on Wednesday, demanding an impartial inquiry by a special investigation team into the death of two youths – Langlang Tangha and Taba Yanya – in the state capital recently. The march was organised by the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung.

A one-minute silence was also observed in memory of the departed souls.

Similar peace marches were earlier taken out in Changlang and Bordumsa.