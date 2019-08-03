Arunachal bag 9 medals in national arm wrestling c’ship

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Arunachal bagged four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the 38th National Arm Wrestling Championship held in Sikkim from 28 to 31 July.

While Kanu Yomcha (55 kg) bagged a gold medal each in the women’s junior and senior category Ibi Lollen (63 kg) and Moli Ngomdir (95 kg) won a gold medal each in the senior women’s and men’s category respectively, informed the Arunachal Pradesh Arm Sports Association (APASA).

The silver medals were won by Katu Yomcha in the senior women’s 78 kg bodyweight category and Robin Natung (65 kg) in the senior men’s physically handicapped category.

Karnu Gamlin (63 kg) and Damdo Yomcha (55 kg) bagged a bronze medal each in the women’s and men’s junior category, and Kardak Karga bagged the third bronze in the senior men’s 105 kg bodyweight category.

Arunachal also won the ‘best disciplined team’ prize. The state is also set to host the national arm wrestling championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, APASA president Ligo Taju has been appointed as the secretary-general of the Arm Wrestling Federation of India, on the sideline of the championship on 30 August. Nyummar Bagra has been appointed as a national referee.