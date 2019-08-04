ASKA seeks incentives for karate medallists

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The Arunachal Shito-Ryu Karate Do Association (ASKA) on Saturday requested Arunachal Karate Do Association (AKA) president Likha Tara to take up the matter of providing incentives to the medal winners in international open karate championships, such as the Thailand Open, with the authorities concerned of the state government.

In a memorandum, ASKA president Dr Marli Ete said the karatekas who participate in international karate championships, with due recognition from the Karate Association of India, and win medals should be entitled to government incentives.

The association also urged the AKA to extend financial support to all the different karate styles’ associations of the state for promotion of the sport.

It said financial assistance should also be provided to the qualified national judge(s) and referee(s) for attending referees, judges and coaches examinations conducted by the Asian Karate Federation (AKF)

and the World Karate Federation.

Meanwhile, the ASKA on Saturday felicitated two karatekas and three officials for their remarkable achievements in the field of karate in the recent past.

Those who were felicitated were Karate Association of India president Likha Tara, AKF Kumite judge A Bulang Marik, and AKF coach Tai Hipik, and karatekas Lipin Ete and Tar Gomb who won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively, in the 9th Thailand Open Karate Championship held in July.

Marik is the first from Northeast India to pass the Kumite judge A grade examination conducted by the AKF. The examination was conducted during the 16th Asian Karate Championship, which was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, last month.