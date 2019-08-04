DC inaugurates waste recycling unit at GHSS

PASIGHAT, Aug 3: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Saturday inaugurated a ‘waste material recycle laboratory’ at the IGJ government higher secondary school (GHSS) here.
The idea of setting up a recycling unit at the school was conceived by the DC herself.
Speaking during the function, which was also attended by DDSE J Yirang, GHSS Principal Tatem Taloh, DIET Principal Biren Dutta, and others, the DC said the step would make the school waste-free, and expressed hope that “many waste materials would be transformed into useful purposes now after recycling.”
She said the unit would reduce garbage pollution and “make the students messengers of a waste-free society.”
The DC also suggested that recycling and waste management should be included in the school curriculum.
“Recycling is a great educational opportunity, engaging students in a sustainable behaviour that they could take with them outside of the classroom. It is a fantastic way to teach the students how reducing, reusing, and recycling waste could make a difference in their school, the community, and the environment as a whole,” Singh said.
The DDSE in his address expressed admiration for the idea, and said it would be introduced in other GHSS’ in the district. (DIPRO)
