HM seeks public support to maintain law and order

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: Home Minister (HM) Bamang Felix has sought the public’s cooperation in maintaining law and order in the state.

“The home department is working hard to maintain peace in the state, but the people’s cooperation is a must to fulfill the government’s endeavours,” Felix said during a ‘janata durbar’ here on Saturday.

Felix, who is also the MLA of Nyapin constituency, has set up a ‘janata durbar’ at his official residence here to meet people on Saturdays and learn about their problems.

Around 300 people met Felix this Saturday and placed their grievances and problems. The HM advised the people to “develop a sense of belonging and take the responsibility in making their own place safe and peaceful.”

Speaking on the development front, Felix said Nyapin would become an educational hub soon, as he would accord top priority to the education sector, apart from various other developmental activities.

The minister informed that he has constituted ‘village committees’ that will assess and submit reports on how the villagers want their villages to be in the next five years.

He also informed that all 36 anchal segments under the Nyapin constituency have submitted reports on what kind of policies and works are needed to be undertaken in the next five years.

“Likewise, I have asked the officers and intellectuals of my constituency to offer suggestions for the welfare of the constituency. Many have suggested ideas to make the constituency better,” Felix said.