Article 371 also accords special provisions to NE

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: As the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir, Article 371, that has special provisions for other states, mostly from the Northeast, has invited some attention.

Most of the states that have been accorded special provisions under Article 371 are in the Northeast and the special status aims to preserve their tribal culture.

Article 371 (A) states that no act of Parliament shall apply to the state of Nagaland in respect of the religious or social practices of the Nagas, its customary law and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

It shall apply to Nagaland only after the state assembly passes a resolution to do so, it says.

In June, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party observed that Article 371 (A) impeded the state’s development.

Article 371 (A) states that land and its resources in the state belong to the people and not the government.

The MLA said due to the provisions in Article 371 (A), the landowners usually do not allow the government to carry out any development activities on their plot.

Article 371 (G), which deals with special provisions with respect to Mizoram, has similar nature.

It states that an act of Parliament relating to religious and social practices of Mizo customary law and procedure, administration of civil or criminal justice involving decisions according to Mizo customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources will not apply to Mizoram unless the state assembly decides to do so.

Article 371 (B) deals with special provision with respect to the state of Assam.

The main objective of inserting Article 371 (B) was to facilitate the creation of the sub-state ‘Meghalaya’.

Article 371 (C) deals with special provisions with respect to Manipur which became a state in 1972.

Articles 371 (F) and 371 (H) talk about special provisions with respect to the states of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

Article 371 gives the power to the president of India to establish separate development boards for Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra and the rest of the state and Saurashtra, Kutch and the rest of Gujarat.

Special provisions with respect to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa are dealt with in Articles 371 (D), 371 (E), 371 (J) and 371 (I), respectively. (PTI)