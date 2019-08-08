State ranking TT C’ship from 9 Aug

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Papum Pare Table Tennis Association under the aegis of Table Tennis Arunachal will organize the first State Ranking Table Tennis Championship, 2019 on 9 and 10 August at MLA Cottage Indoor Hall here.
Around 100 players from various districts, sports academies, schools and educational institutes, including NERIST are expected to participate in the two-day event.
The championship will be held in the cadet, sub-junior, junior and senior categories.
