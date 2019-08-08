Governor, CM &Tuki condole demise of Sushma Swaraj

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Arunachal Pradesh Governor B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have deeply condoled the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on 6 August.

The Governor, in his condolence letter to the bereaved family, conveyed profound condolences to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Sushma Swaraj.

“In her death, the nation has lost an intellectual, a paragon Indian lady, a true patriot, a popular and benevolent politician, a kind-hearted minister and a prolific speaker. Her distinguished record of being the youngest Cabinet Minister in Haryana state politics bears a bright testimony to her calibre and dynamism,” the Governor said.

The Governor said, “Her departure is a great loss to the country, to the public life and to the political stream, which she served with great distinction for many decades. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has in his condolence message said, “Late Sushma Swaraj was a true daughter of the soil.

She was amongst the most charismatic, influential and dedicated leaders ever produced by Indian polity. She ably proved her mettle in all her assignments as BJP worker and important Ministerial berth ever held in the state and the union government as well. In her latest stint as Union Minister for External Affairs, she had championed in portraying India as a powerful nation in the world.”

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki has mourned the demise of former union minister and one of the tallest leaders of BJP, Sushma Swaraj.

Tuki, in a message, said with her death India has lost an outstanding personality and a prominent political leader.

“We owe her a great debt of gratitude for all the monumental work she has done for the country. My deepest condolence to her family,” Tuki stated.