Thousands receive JE vaccination

[Karda Natam]

CHIMPU, Aug 8: Thousands of people from Tali and Pipsorang areas benefitted from a free Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccination programme which was held here on Thursday.

The vaccination drive was initiated by Tali MLA Jikke Tako for the people of his constituency, with money from his MLALAD fund.

Addressing the gathering, Tako emphasized on the importance of health, saying that “improvement in the health sector is more important than other development issues.”

He advised the people to take preventive measures against JE and maintain cleanliness around their surroundings to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

The MLA also requested the state government to take urgent action to stop the disease from spreading further.