NEC disburses Rs 5.7 crore for key projects in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has released a total amount of over Rs 5.70 crore during June this year to Arunachal Pradesh under its scheme aimed at supporting a range of development initiatives across the Northeastern state.

The funding covers diverse sectors, including health, education, tourism, agriculture, and cultural preservation, an official statement said here on Friday.

Among the key projects funded are development of fisheries in Aalo East assembly constituency in West Siang, the construction of a ‘Signature View Point’ in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, along the Potin-Pangin road, and the development of the Tissa View Point Camp in Tirap district.

Funds have also been allocated for the promotion and

literary development of state’s indigenous mother languages, the construction of a 60-bedded nursing hostel at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), and the construction of a Government Higher Secondary School in Dirang, in West Kameng district.

In addition to these allocations, the NEC also released funding under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) during the same month.

This includes Rs 5.38 crore for the construction of a road from Riaga to Sango village and Rs 3 crore for the Likwa Gyadi-Gyawepurang road project in East Kameng district. These road projects are expected to significantly improve rural connectivity in the state, the statement said.

Meanwhile, two major road connectivity projects in Tawang district, funded by the NEC, were completed and officially closed in June.

The road projects include the 15-kilometre road from Babrang (Murga) bridge point to Rho village and the upgraded stretch from NH 13 to the Ugyen Tsangpo helipad.

The first project, sanctioned in March 2019 at a cost of Rs 26.50 crore, is of strategic importance. It not only provides vital access to remote tourist destinations such as Chumi-Geyser, Gongkhar-La Pass, and Gori-Chen peak but also enhances connectivity to defence locations near the China border.

Beyond strategic and tourism value, the road has addressed longstanding demands of local tribal communities by easing the transport of agricultural, horticultural, and livestock produce to Jang market. This development is expected to improve local livelihoods and boost the rural economy.

The NEC reiterated its commitment to the timely disbursement of funds and efficient implementation of infrastructure projects that drive inclusive growth and connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement added. (PTI)