Damaged pipeline to affect water supply in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, Aug 8: Water supply in Itanagar township will be affected as the main water supply line in Poma village has been damaged by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

Informing about the situation, the Itanagar PHE&WS Division EE on Thursday said men and machinery have been deployed to restore the pipeline.

“However, it will take two days (9 and 10 August) to restore the water supply,” the EE said, adding that the department would press water tankers into service to supply water to the affected areas, whenever required.