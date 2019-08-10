Water scarcity in law college, PHED to assess snag

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) on Friday said the government law college in Jote in Papum Pare district is facing an “acute water scarcity.”

“The academic session of the college has started. However, lack of basic amenities like water supply is troubling the students and the college staff,” the ACS stated in a release, and requested the state government to arrange for an alternative source of water supply to the college at the earliest.

Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, Itanagar PHED Division EE Tadar Mangku informed that the water supply problem could have cropped up owing to issues with the internal pipe connection.

“From our side we have constructed two tanks for the college and water supply is available in both. The internal pipe connection work was not carried out by us. Anyway, I will visit the college on Monday along with my team of officials, and will try to work out a solution,” Mangku said.