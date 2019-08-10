ITANAGAR, Aug 9: The Aalo Town Public Welfare & Development Society on Friday said it has received assurance from Health Minister Alo Libang that the issue of shortage of doctors and other staff at the general hospital (GH) in West Siang HQ Aalo would be looked into.
In a press release, the group said it submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking surgical and medicine specialists, a pathologist, and four medical officers at the hospital.
Docs, staff for Aalo GH sought
