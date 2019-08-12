International Youth Day celebrated

MIAO, Aug 11: Scores of school dropouts who are part of the Miao diocese celebrated the International Youth Day (which falls on 12 August) at the Light of the World School here in Changlang district on Sunday.

Around 70 school dropouts from remote villages in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts came together for a four-day practice to stage a musical on the biblical figure, Job.

Attending the programme, Miao diocese bishop George Pallipparambil expressed satisfaction that more than 50 percent of the participants signed up for regular schooling from the next academic year.

“It is a beautiful coincidence that this musical is staged on the International Youth Day.

Your performance today is a testimony that one does not become a dropout till he or she gives up in life. Your story is an inspiration to the youths in the last villages of your districts,” said the bishop.

Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Somlung Mossang, who was also present, congratulated the youths and said, “You have proved that nothing is impossible. Many dropouts, including the likes of Bill Gates, have gone on to become great. Your performance today is an encouraging sign that our youths have the talents to leave their mark behind.”

Miao ADC Tage Rumi highlighted the “importance of using youthfulness to bring positive changes to the society.”

The musical event was choreographed by a team of Goa-based Upper Room.

Singing and drawing competitions and tree plantations were also held across the diocese to mark the day.