Governor, CM convey Eid greetings

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state and to the believers of Islam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

“Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Eid-ul-Adha or Bakr-Eid, is celebrated in the spirit of sacrifice and benevolence with great fervour and gaiety in India and the world. The festivity endorses purity of heart, obedience, and generosity towards others,” the governor said in his message.

Khandu in his message also extended greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

“Everything good in this world stems from our faith in god. May this festival inspire us to repose our faith in god for peace, prosperity and welfare of all human beings,” the CM said. (Raj Bhavan & CMO)