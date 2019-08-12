Manipal institute branch inaugurated

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 11: A branch of the Manipal Institute of Computer Education (MICE) was inaugurated by Administrative Training Institute Director Pate Marik here on Sunday.

Marik expressed hope that the MICE would produce “many computer-literate youths who will be employed in different departments, both under the state government and in the private sector.”

He urged the students to be serious about gaining computer education in order to be able to secure good jobs.

IPR Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, who also attended the launch, lauded the branch’s manager, Amitava Deb, and underscored the role of computers in today’s world where offices in several countries are going paperless.

“Initially, many states in India opposed the introduction of computer, fearing that it would do away with the jobs of the clerks in offices. However, their fear has proved

to be unfounded as many jobs have been created for computer-literate youths of the country, and computer application has helped in speedy and efficient execution of official works,” Bosai said.

The MICE branch here has 40-50 seats, and the classes for the first batch of students will begin soon. The classes will be conducted by highly trained faculty members.

Among others, IPR Director Obang Tayeng and senior journalist Pradeep Kumar attended the function.