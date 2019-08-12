Mosang sets November deadline for completion of UD projects

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Urban Development (UD) Minister Kamlung Mosang has instructed the implementing agencies to complete the ongoing projects of the UD department in the capital complex by the end of November.

Mosang on Sunday inspected all the ongoing projects of the department in the capital complex. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the construction work for the MLA cottage in Chimpu and the senior officers’ flats at Zoo Road here.

The minister directed the department’s officers to prepare modalities for the allocation of 576 rented accommodations under the Rajiv Awas Yojana, and 47 1 BHK BPL family accommodations under the Basic Urban Service for Poor scheme.

He advised the implementing agencies to prepare a DPR for installing solar lighting facilities in the BPL accommodations located in Lekhi village, in the absence of regular power supply, to meet the energy requirement of the families.

Mosang also directed the UD department to prepare an estimate “for augmentation of the existing interstate truck terminals to convert the existing godown into a cold storage” in order

to facilitate the storage of agri-horti products by the local farmers before transporting the products to other states.

While inspecting the 15000 capacity outdoor stadium in Yupia, which is the first of its kind in the state, the minister said, “The state will be hosting the National Games, which will require more sports complexes.”

He assured to take up with the Centre the matter of additional fund requirement “to meet the gap funding, if any, for roofing and high-mast lighting of the outdoor stadium.”

Mosang was accompanied by UD CE Taring Darang, SE Marcony Potom, and others, an official release stated.