Wangsu among 26-member national team for World University Games

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Khinsan Wangsu from Arunachal Pradesh is among the 26-member Indian team representing India at the World University Games, 2025, scheduled to be held in Germany from 16 to 27 July.

She was selected based on her exceptional performance at the trial selection held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in February this year.

Wangsu’s impressive track record includes four gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals at various national championships. Notably, she clinched back-to-back gold medals in the National Games held in Goa and Uttarakhand.

The team, accompanied by six coaches, departed for Germany on Monday.