ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Kyon Gumja and Debia Tagu from Arunachal Pradesh won the silver medal in the U-13 doubles event at the Sindoor Telangana Sub-Junior Open Badminton Championships in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Competing in the singles events, Gumja and Tagu also won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively, in the championship.

Informing about this, Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago congratulated both the budding badminton players.