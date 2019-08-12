Self-styled ENGG private arrested

WAKRO, Aug 11: A suspected operative of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), self-styled private Sanjay Chakma alias Sigan Chakma, was arrested on Friday by a police team led by Inspector Thomas Pertin.

The 25-year-old accused was arrested after four hours of vigorous manhunt by police in forested hilly terrain, under the supervision of Lohit SP DW Thongon.

Earlier, a complaint had been lodged by villagers of Kathan that on 1 March, a group of heavily armed underground (UG) operatives had intruded into the village with the motive of extortion. According to reports, after extorting Rs 24,200, they threatened the villagers of dire consequences.

Earlier, on 19 March, the UG operatives had set on fire the residence of a local family. The third and the most recent incident involved the death of a mithun, which was found with bullet injuries. AK-47 ammunition was also recovered from the spot.

The SP informed that during interrogation the accused was found to have been involved in all three cases.

“Sources have been put into place to locate his associates,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, the people have expressed appreciation for the inspector and lauded the SP for the prompt action.