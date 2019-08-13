National Librarian’s Day celebrated statewide

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: National Librarian’s Day was celebrated in various districts of the state on Monday.

The day commemorates the 127th birth anniversary of Dr SR Ranaganathan, who is known as the father of library science in India, and was responsible for revolutionizing the library movement in the country.

The public libraries department here organised a function at the state central library, involving library professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Lingam Ete motivated the librarians to strive to give better service to the readers.

Last Saturday, the department had conducted a ‘library awareness programme’ at the same venue, involving children from different schools of the capital complex.

In a bid to attract more readers, the department has launched a free library membership drive, which will continue till 17 August.

Public Libraries Director Jotom Borang also attended the function.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, prizes were distributed to the winners of essay writing and extempore speech competitions which had been held for school students earlier at the district library.

EAC Priscilla Tayeng advised the students to imbibe the habit of reading. District Library & Information Officer (DLIO) Joram Taga and Padi Lailang Memorial School’s principal Habung Pilya also spoke.

In Tawang, DC Sang Phuntsok spoke on the importance of libraries and urged the students to develop the reading habit. He also asked the students to give lists of the books they would like to read latest by Tuesday, in order for the libraries department to purchase the books.

DLIO BK Roy also spoke. Besides school and college students, heads of various departments participated in the programme.

In Khonsa, Tirap DC PN Thungon highlighted the importance of libraries, especially in the education system, and encouraged students to nurture the habit of reading.

An essay writing competition was organised for the students of Pinewood Secondary School on the topic ‘Role of libraries in student’s life’.

Yamna Jenpi, Gangtaw Gangsa and Krishna Sonar secured the first, second and third position, respectively, in the senior category, while in the junior category Meka Suyang, Tekhin Rangsu and Nyephi Aphi won the first, second and third position, respectively.

The DLIO informed the participants about the free library membership drive that will be held till 17 August. (With DIPRO inputs)