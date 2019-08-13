Divyangjans seek reservation

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society on Monday submitted a two-point memorandum to the governor, and appealed to him to take urgent steps to address their grievances.

The organisation’s demands are early issuing of notification to every government establishment for 4 percent reservation and identification of posts for persons with disabilities (PwD) benchmark in Group A to D, and reservation of 3 percent in promotion for PwD benchmark in government jobs in A, B, C and D categories.

“The PwDs have been facing a lot of problems in getting government jobs, contract works, and even basic amenities as no government establishment of the state has been following the Supreme Court directive regarding the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, so far,” it claimed.