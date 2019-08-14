APSCW seeks early arrest of alleged accused in CO’s death case

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has asked the capital complex SP to ensure early arrest of the alleged accused in the unnatural death case of Sagalee CO Marngam Bagra.

The commission in a statement on Tuesday said it received the status report of the case from the Naharlagun police station on 9 August, “according to which, the alleged suspect is still absconding and is yet to be arrested.”

The APSCW appealed to all sections of the society to cooperate with the police.