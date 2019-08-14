AR apprehends PREPAK (Pro) insurgent

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: An operative of the Manipur-based insurgent outfit, the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangliepak-Progressive or PREPAK (Pro), identified as self-styled lance corporal Nongth-ongbam Malemnganba Singh, was apprehended by the Assam Rifles (AR) from Arunachal’s Tirap district on 8 August.

“Based on specific input, troops from the AR battalion carried out an operation in Horu Chinghan village in Tirap district on 8 August, and apprehended the insurgent. A .32 pistol and live ammunition recovered from Singh’s possession was seized by the police,” the Kohima (Nagaland)-based defence PRO informed in a release.

“The apprehended operative has been handed over to the police for investigation,” the PRO said, and claimed that “sustained pressure from security forces has prevented the insurgents from getting in touch with their overground workers for safe passage through international borders.”