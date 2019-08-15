2 IRBn personnel arrested in hit and run

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: The police here arrested two IRBn personnel for hitting a school student with a motorbike and fleeing from the scene on the morning of 13 August.

Capital Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo informed that the two accused are of the 2nd IRBn and arrested on Tuesday night itself.

On Tuesday morning, Tarh Ania was killed when a motorcycle (Royal Enfield) hit her, near St John’s School in Upper Karsingsa.

Ania was a student of the government secondary school here in Papum Pare district.