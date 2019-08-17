Detained Kashmir journalist released on bond

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: A Kashmir-based journalist, who had been picked up from his home in Pulwama by security forces on Thursday night, has been released on a bond, officials said on Friday.

Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was questioned before being released, they said.

It was not immediately known as to why he was detained. Officials, however, said a bond is taken from those who indulge in antisocial activities.

After the government removed Jammu & Kashmir’s special status on 5 August, it imposed restrictions on free movement of people, prevented large gatherings, put curbs on telecom connectivity and announced closure of schools and colleges.

Preventive detention of individuals was also made in accordance with the provisions of the law to maintain peace, a senior official said on Friday.

A media centre has been set up to enable media to cover events in the state with regular press briefings by senior officials, the officials told journalists. (PTI)