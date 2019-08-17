CS reviews preparedness for APSSB exam

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Friday reviewed the preparedness and security arrangements in 12 districts of the state for the forthcoming Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) exam for recruitment of constables (GD) in the civil police and IRBn constables (band/bugler) on 18 August.

About 14,745 candidates will appear in the recruitment examination with centres in 12 districts.

Chairing a video conference with the DCs and SPs of the districts here on Friday, the CS asked the officers and the nodal officers of the exam to visit every examination centre and make every possible arrangement to ensure successful and impartial conduct of the exam in their respective districts.

He asked them to “follow due process of sealing the OMR/answer sheets in the requisite condition and deposit the sealed boxes to the headquarters.”

The DCs and the SPs informed that arrangements, including safety and security, storing the sealed question papers, appointment of centre superintendents, assistant centre superintendents, invigilators, local observers, etc, have been made as per the protocol.

All necessary training and briefings have been imparted to the officials, they informed.

The exam will be held at 51 centres in Itanagar and Naharlagun (Papum Pare), Tezu (Lohit), Khonsa (Tirap), Aalo (West Siang), Tawang, Changlang, Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Pasighat (East Siang), Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Bomdila (West Kameng), Roing (Lower Dibang Valley), and Seppa (East Kameng).

APSSB Chairman AC Verma and Secretary SK Jain, along with DGP RP Upadhyaya were also present at the video conference. (CSO)