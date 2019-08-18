Hundreds of girl students attend self-defence trg

NAMSAI, Aug 17: Around 200 girl students from four different government schools of Namsai district participated in the inaugural session of a self-defence training programme being conducted by the district police and the education department at the government higher secondary school here from Saturday.

Master trainer G Chetia, who is a black belt in martial arts and has represented the state in national level championships, taught self-defence techniques to the girls.

DC Tapasya Raghav, SP Ankit Singh, DSP S Perme, and the school’s principal, along with other police officers and teachers participated in the event.

Similar training sessions will be conducted for both girl and boy students at all the 33 government schools of the district.