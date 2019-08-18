Pongte urges ASHAs, AWWs to be sincere, inaugurates model school

CHANGLANG, Aug 17: Deputy Speaker (DS) Tesam Pongte on Saturday urged ASHAs and anganwadi workers (AWW) to render their services with sincerity and dedication.

Addressing a meeting with ASHAs, AWWs, anganwadi helpers and ASHA facilitators, chaired by Changlang DC RK Sharma here, Pongte urged the ASHAs and AWWs to “ensure that no beneficiary is deprived of the facilities provided by the government due to negligence.” He also urged them to help make the constituency “an inspiration to others.”

The meeting was convened in order to learn about the grievances of the ASHAs and AWWs, and to mobilize them to make more efforts on ground.

The DC on his part asked the AWWs to “run the anganwadi centres properly and provide pre-primary education to children to develop their attributes and skills.”

He asked them to “ensure that the children are at least able to read and write” before leaving their centres for higher education.

Sharma cautioned that reports on anganwadi centres will be collected to ensure that they are functioning, and warned of stringent action against erring AWWs. He also asked the ASHAs to be sincere in their service to facilitate provision of the government’s programmes to the needy.

Dr S Mandal spoke on the functions of ASHAs and the incentives provided to them and eligible mothers by the government, while ICDS Deputy Director L Khimhun explained “the role of AWWs towards pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children,” and the incentives provided by the government.

The DS advised the AWWs to properly run the nursing schools in all anganwadi centres and work in close coordination with the ASHAs.

DMO (in-charge) Dr H Tangjang and others also attended the programme.

Model school inaugurated

The deputy speaker also on Saturday inaugurated the new ‘model school building’ of the government upper primary school in Laktong, constructed under the 2016-17 BADP.

He expressed hope that the model school would “serve societal purpose by providing quality education to children of the district.”

Underscoring the importance of the roles played by teachers and parents, he urged them to ensure smooth functioning of the school.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the school authority, Pongte assured to provide sufficient books for the school’s library and have a ‘midday meal shed’ constructed at the school at the earliest.

He also asked the departments concerned to ensure proper supply of electricity and water to the school.

The DC, who along with SP H Baaniya, HoDs and public leaders accompanied the DS, informed that the strength of the school would be 180 (90 girls and 90 boys), and that the old school will be converted into hostels for students. Additional toilets will also be constructed for the hostels, he said.

“The model school will be made fully functional from the current session,” Sharma said, and asked the DDSE to post maths and science teachers to the model school at the earliest. (DIPRO)