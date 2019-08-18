Min launches cleanliness drive

LUMDUNG, Aug 17: Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Mama Natung launched the PHE&WS department’s ‘swachh mahotsav’, themed ‘Clean and green Arunachal’, at Lumdung village in East Kameng district on Friday.

The programme was organised by the Seppa division of the PHE&WS department in collaboration with the Seppa forest division, with the aim of making Lumdung clean and green.

Natung stressed on planting more trees in all the villages in the district, and advised

the people to take up plantation “on a mission mode.”

Informing that Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is serious about deforestation and depletion of water resources,” the minister said the only way to preserve the water sources and the environment is by planting more trees.

He also advised the villagers not to fell trees in the catchment areas of water supply sources.

Seppa PHE&WS Division EE Bharat Sonam highlighted the objectives of the ‘swachh mahotsav’, and said it is aimed at “mobilizing people through IEC to plant more and more trees for healthy environment.”

Divisional Forest Officer N Srivastava stressed the importance of trees for both the environment and humans.

As many as 200 saplings were planted in and around the village on the occasion.