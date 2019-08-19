Bakery near civil secretariat robbed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: In a shocking incident, a man brandishing a machete entered the ‘Best Bakers’ bakery situated near the civil secretariat here on Friday, at around 8.10 pm, and robbed all the cash in the bakery’s cash drawer.

As per the FIR lodged by the bakery’s staff, the miscreant put the machete on the necks of the employees and demanded cash. The miscreant was alone, and was wearing a motorcycle helmet to cover his face.

Itanagar police station OC M Geyi informed that the case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.

The incident raises serious concern as it took place near the civil secretariat, which is a high-security zone. The employees of Best Bakers are reportedly traumatized by the incident and are scared to return to work.