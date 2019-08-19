NPP will support positive actions of state govt: Taram

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 18: Former Koloriang MLA Pani Taram, who was appointed as the working president of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Arunachal unit on 14 August, said the NPP, being an alliance partner of the ruling BJP, would support “all positive actions of the state government” in the interest of the people’s welfare.

Taram’s appointment letter was signed by the party’s national general secretary (organisation) Thomas A Sangma, with approval from NPP national president Conrad Sangma, for strengthening the party in Arunachal.

“I will continue to work for the greater welfare of the people of Arunachal,” Taram told media persons on Sunday.

He said the Election Commission of India granted national party status to the NPP on 7 June, and asked the party’s workers and leaders to shoulder the responsibility to make the NPP “the voice of Northeast India, as has been advocated by NPP national president Conrad Sangma.”