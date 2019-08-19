Semi-decomposed body found

Staff Reporter

PALIN, Aug 18: The semi-decomposed body of a man, identified as Jagu Munda (56), was found at a spot around 10 kilometres from here in Kra Daadi district on Saturday.

The locals spotted the body and informed the Palin police, who retrieved the body on Sunday.

Kra Daadi DSP Kalom Pait informed that the legal formalities are being carried out. “There is no relative and friend who are known to the deceased. However, information has been flashed all around the district and the adjoining district for further information,” he said.

A case of unnatural death (Palin PS Case No 01/19, u/s-174 CrPC) has been registered. The body is being kept in the morgue of the PHC here, and the last rites will be conducted as per the law, Pait said.