Police recruitment exam held at 4 centres in W/Siang

AALO, Aug 18: The written examination for recruitment into the Arunachal Pradesh Police was conducted at the RK Mission School, the NMHSS, the higher secondary school, and the town middle school here in West Siang district on Sunday.

Hundreds of aspirants thronged the four examination centres from 7 am.

Principals, headmasters and teachers were appointed as centre superintendents, assistant superintendents and invigilators to conduct the examination, under the strict supervision of magistrates on duty.

The examination is being conducted by the West Siang administration under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. (DIPRO)