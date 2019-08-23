DA revokes traders’ licences

WESSANG, Aug 22: A team of the East Kameng district administration raided the weekly market here on Thursday and seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages which were allegedly being sold illegally.

The licences of four traders were cancelled by the administrative team comprising ADC Dahey Sangno, Assistant Town Magistrate Keshok Dodum, and other government officials.

The DA has directed the traders to apply for licences afresh through the proper channel.

The raid was part of the decision taken during a coordination meeting between the administration and NGOs under the ‘I Love Seppa’ campaign on Tuesday.

The raid team also expressed dismay at the lack of basic amenities for waste disposal, sanitation, and hygiene in the market.